Israel to reopen Jordan border crossing for passage of aid and goods

JERUSALEM — Israel is set to reopen the Allenby Crossing with Jordan to the passage of goods and aid on Wednesday (Dec 10), an Israeli security official said on Tuesday.

The border crossing has been closed to aid and goods since September, when a driver bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel before being killed by security forces.

The security official said the crossing would have tightened screening for Jordanian drivers and truck cargo, and that a dedicated security force had been assigned to the crossing.

The Allenby Bridge is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than three million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.

The crossing reopened to passenger traffic shortly after the attack, but had remained closed to aid trucks. The UN says the crossing is a major route for bringing food, tents and other goods into Gaza.

