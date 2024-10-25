Israel says it killed Hamas commander who doubled as UN aid worker

JERUSALEM — Israel's military said on Oct 24 it killed a Hamas commander who took part in the Oct 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel and who also worked for the UN aid agency in the Gaza Strip.

The agency, UNRWA, has been accused by Israel of having many employees who double as members of Hamas and other armed groups.

The UN said in August that nine UNRWA staff were possibly involved in the Oct 7 attacks and fired them.

There was no immediate comment from UNRWA regarding the latest Israeli allegation.

Separately, the agency on Oct 23 had said that one of its staff members was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said that Mohammad Abu Itiwi was killed on Oct 23. It said he was a Hamas commander and had been involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians.

It also said he had been employed by UNRWA since July 2022 and that his name appeared on a list of the agency's employees.

UNRWA provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

It has long had tense relations with Israel but relations have deteriorated sharply since the start of the war in Gaza and Israel has called repeatedly for UNRWA to be disbanded.

