Israel says its air force strikes Tehran again after killing Khamenei but many targets remain

JERUSALEM - Israel said it launched a broad wave of strikes in central Tehran on Sunday (March 1) and was seeking to dominate the skies over the capital, after its air force killed Iran's supreme leader in a large-scale assault that has raised fears of widening instability in the Middle East.

Over the past day, Israel's air force conducted strikes to open the "path to Tehran", and the Israeli military said the majority of aerial defence systems in western and central Iran had been dismantled.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters that many targets remained, including military‑industrial production sites. "We have the capabilities and the targets to keep going on for as long as necessary," he said.

Ground forces not being considered, Israel says

Asked whether Israel was considering deploying ground forces to Iran, Shoshani said that was not under consideration even though US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged Iranians to seize a rare opportunity to topple their leaders.

Hours after the US and Israel said an air strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the military campaign to overthrow the government of the Islamic Republic, Iran's state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader had died.

Khamenei, who built Iran into a powerful anti-US force and spread its sway across the Middle East during his 36-year iron-fisted rule, was working in his office at the time of Saturday's attack, state media said. It also killed his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

Tehran's close ally Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a note to his Iranian counterpart that the killing of Khamenei and members of his family was "cynical" murder that violated all the norms of human morality and international law.

Experts said that while the deaths of Khamenei and other Iranian leaders would deal the country a major blow, it would not necessarily spell the end of Iran's entrenched clerical rule or the sway of the elite Revolutionary Guards over the population.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Sunday that the death of Khamenei was "a defining moment in Iran's history".

"What comes next is uncertain. But there is now an open path to a different Iran, one that its people may have greater freedom to shape," Kallas said on social media platform X.

Under Iran's constitution, the Supreme Leader is appointed by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body that supervises and in theory can sack that figure.

That top official holds ultimate power in Iran, acting as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and deciding on the direction of foreign policy, defined largely by confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was appointed on Sunday as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council, a body tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader, ISNA news agency reported.

A cleric member of the Guardian Council, Arafi will be part of the temporary Leadership Council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

'Go back to your senses', UAE adviser tells Iran

Two US sources and a US official familiar with the matter said Israel and the US timed their attack on Saturday to coincide with a meeting Khamenei was holding with top aides.

Insiders in Iran said the ruling establishment would immediately seek to name a successor to Khamenei to signal stability and continuity.

In another blow for Iran's leadership, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed in the strikes, broadcaster Iran TV said.

After Iran retaliated with airstrikes around the Gulf, Anwar Gargash, adviser to the president of US ally and oil power the United Arab Emirates, urged Tehran to "go back to your senses", saying the war is not with Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours. The UAE has so far borne the heaviest brunt of Iran's retaliation.

Trump warned on Sunday that the US would hit Iran "with a force that has never been seen before" if it strikes back after the attacks on it.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He added, "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

Iran vows 'terrifying blows'

In remarks directed at Trump and his close ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said: "We will strike you with such terrifying blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg".

"I say to Trump and Netanyahu and their agents and proxies, I repeat, I say to these two filthy criminals and to all their agents: you have crossed our red line, and you must pay the price for it."

Oman's maritime security centre said that Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight was attacked about five nautical miles off Oman's Musandam. Four people were injured and the whole crew of 20 people was evacuated.

Khamenei, who quashed the ambitions of several moderate elected presidents over the decades, had a following among fellow Shi'ites outside Iran in countries such as Iraq and Pakistan, which have the largest Shi'ite populations after Iran.

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani expressed condolences over the killing of Khamenei, and urged Iranians to maintain unity in the face of attacks.

Unrest in Pakistan, Iraq

Pakistani police on Sunday clashed with protesters who breached the outer wall of the US consulate in Karachi, leaving nine people dead, following news of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Khamenei.

In Iraq, police fired tear gas and stun grenades to scatter hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters who gathered outside the Green Zone in the capital Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located.

Global air travel remained heavily disrupted as continued air strikes kept major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai - the world's busiest international hub - closed in one of the biggest aviation interruptions in recent years.

Several blasts were heard for a second day in regional business hub Dubai and over Qatar's capital of Doha, witnesses said, after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on the Gulf states.

Puffs of white smoke from missile interceptions were glimpsed in the skies over Dubai, while billows of dark smoke rose over its port of Jebel Ali, one of the busiest in the Middle East.

Two people were hurt after shrapnel fell from drones after an interception by air defences over two houses in Dubai, one of several Gulf Arab cities that pride themselves on stability.

Iran, which had said it would target US bases if attacked, hit a range of other targets, keeping the major oil-producing Gulf on edge.

Trump said the air strikes aimed to end a decades-long threat from Iran and ensure it could not develop a nuclear weapon. He also sought to justify a risky gambit that seemed to contradict his professed opposition to American involvement in complex overseas conflicts.

Leaders already faced pressure on several fronts

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump and Netanyahu told Iranians to pursue a rare chance to topple their clerical leaders.

Trump evoked the 1979 storming of the US embassy in Tehran, when Iranian student activists in coordination with radical clerics took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, demanding the extradition of the deposed Shah from the United States.

Iran's leadership had already been under pressure from an economy hammered by sanctions, protesters who proved ready again to take to the streets despite fierce crackdowns and regional proxies severely weakened by Israeli attacks.