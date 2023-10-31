Israel says its forces freed soldier held captive in Gaza

JERUSALEM — Israel said on Monday (Oct 30) that its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity during the ground offencive in the Gaza Strip.

The soldier, identified as Ori Megidish, was kidnapped by Hamas gunmen who rampaged through southern Israeli communities on Oct 7. She has since undergone medical checks and is "doing well" the military said.

Israel says that over 200 hostages are being held by Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ground campaign in Gaza creates the possibility for their rescue.

"Hamas will not do it unless they are under pressure," he told reporters. "We obviously greeted one hostage with open arms after yesterday's successful action... but we're committed to getting all the hostages back home. We think that this method stands a chance."

