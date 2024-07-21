Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon, sources say

Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon, sources say
Scenes of the bombing on agricultural land in the coastal plain between Adloun and Kharayeb in southern Lebanon.
PHOTO: X/ShaykhSulaiman
PUBLISHED ONJuly 21, 2024 5:07 AM

BEIRUT - Israeli strikes late on July 20 targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

The strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40km north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.

At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, a medical source and a security source told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The strikes on South Lebanon were on the same day that Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, which Hezbollah said will mark a "new and dangerous phase" in the region.

Israel launched the strikes on Yemen a day after a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis hit Israel's economic hub Tel Aviv.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a "support front" with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct 7, triggering Israel's military offensive in Gaza. 

ALSO READ: Israel kills dozens as it steps up Gaza bombardment

IsraelPalestineWars and conflictsdeathWounds and injuries
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.