Israeli airstrikes hit security complex, research centre in Damascus, sources say

Israel conducted three airstrikes in the Syrian capital on Sunday (Dec 8) against a security complex and a government research centre which it has said in the past was used by Iran to develop missiles, two regional security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Sunday's strikes, on the day rebels overthrew the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, caused extensive damage to the main customs headquarters and buildings adjoining the military intelligence offices within the security complex, which is located in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus, the sources said.

The research facility was also damaged, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the sources said the strikes had hit infrastructure used to store sensitive military data, equipment and guided missiles parts.

Israel has watched the rapid overthrow of Assad's government with a mixture of hope and concern as officials weigh the consequences of one of the most significant strategic shifts in the Middle East in years. Assad was supported during the country's long civil war by Iran and Russia.

Israeli officials have expressed concern that chemical weapons and other prohibited munitions and missiles that Syria had kept for decades could now fall into the hands of the Islamist-led rebels who stormed into Damascus on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel struck at least seven targets in southwest Syria that included the Khalkhala air base north of Sweida city that Syrian army troops withdrew from last night, the sources said.

They said the army left behind large stockpile of missiles, air defence batteries and munitions that were hit on Sunday.

Strikes near Mezzah military airport southwest of the capital hit other ammunition depots, the sources said.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory that sparked the Gaza war.

