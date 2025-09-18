Israeli anti-missile laser system 'Iron Beam' ready for military use this year

JERUSALEM — A low-cost, high-power laser-based system aimed at destroying incoming missiles has successfully completed testing and will be ready for operational use by the military later this year, Israel's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday (Sept 17).

Co-developed by Elbit Systems and Rafael Advance Defence Systems, "Iron Beam" will complement Israel's Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow anti-missile systems, which have been used to intercept thousands of rockets fired by Hamas militants in Gaza, by Hezbollah from Lebanon and by the Houthis in Yemen.

Current rocket interceptors cost at least US$50,000 (S$63,895) each while the cost is negligible for lasers, which focus primarily on smaller missiles and drones. "Now that the Iron Beam's performance has been proven, we anticipate a significant leap in air defence capabilities through the deployment of these long-range laser weapon systems," the ministry said.

After years in development, the ministry said it tested Iron Beam for several weeks in southern Israel and proved its effectiveness in a "complete operational configuration by intercepting rockets, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs across a comprehensive range of operational scenarios".

The first systems are set to be integrated into the military's air defences by year-end, it said.

Shorter-range and less powerful laser systems are already in use.

Iron Beam is a ground-based, high-power laser air defence system designed to counter aerial threats, including rockets, mortars and UAVs.

"This is the first time in the world that a high-power laser interception system has reached full operational maturity," said defence ministry Director-General Amir Baram.

Rafael Chairman Yuval Steinitz said that Iron Beam, which is built with the company's adaptive optics technology, "will undoubtedly be a game-changing system with unprecedented impact on modern warfare".

For its part, Elbit was working on the development of high-power lasers for other military applications, "first and foremost an airborne laser that holds the potential for a strategic change in air defence capabilities," CEO Bezhalel Machlis said.

[[nid:722825]]