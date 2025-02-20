Israeli fire kills 3 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp

Three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday (Feb 19) by Israeli forces in the al-Faraa camp near Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported.

Security forces told WAFA the three people were killed after the Israeli military fired bullets and shells at their home.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Wednesday that the three people were "wanted terrorists who sold weapons for terror purposes". They said two other individuals were detained.

Wednesday's incident comes as Israel continues with a weeks-long offencive that has demolished houses and torn up vital infrastructure in refugee camps in the West Bank.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in refugee camps in the West Bank due to the large-scale Israeli counter-terrorism operation which began in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on January 21.

Israel, viewing the West Bank as part of a multi-front war against Iranian-backed groups established around its borders, launched the operation after reaching a ceasefire in its war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

