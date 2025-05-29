Israeli government hits back as international pressure over Gaza mounts

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government hit back at growing international pressure over the war in Gaza on Wednesday (May 28), amid deepening signs of division over the war at home, 600 days after the Hamas-led attack on Oct 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, Italy joined a growing list of European countries that have traditionally held back from criticising Israel in demanding an end to the war, after Germany stepped up its language against the Israeli campaign earlier in the week.

Netanyahu said last week that similar criticisms from France, Britain and Canada were "emboldening" Hamas and said the leaders of the three countries were "on the wrong side of history".

Speaking at a conference on antisemitism in Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel was living through a time "when the ancient desire to eliminate the Jewish people has become stronger".

"The new antisemitism targets the state of Israel," he said. "It uses demonisation, delegitimisation and double standards."

He said organisations like the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza, as well as calls to impose an arms embargo on Israel, undermined the country's ability to defend itself.

"Removing Israel's right and ability to defend itself can only mean one thing. A second Holocaust," he said.

European countries have generally said explicitly that Israel has the right to defend itself. But there has been increasing shock at the scale of the destruction in Gaza, the deadliest episode in decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Hamas-led attack killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage into Gaza on the deadliest day for Israel since its foundation in 1948. Its campaign in response has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, more than in any other of the countless rounds of war between the two sides.

Netanyahu has drawn direct links between criticism coming from Europe and a surge in incidents of antisemitism which he said was part of a war of "civilisation against barbarism" unleashed by the war in Gaza.

'Complete victory'

As Israelis marked the 600th day of the war, the chorus of international voices has echoed sharpening divisions within Israel itself, as the early unity forged by the trauma of Oct 7 has weakened and efforts to reach a ceasefire have faltered.

Facing a debate in parliament, Netanyahu accused the opposition of hypocrisy after it said his government had completely failed to achieve its war goals. He said he would continue until complete victory over Hamas.

He has dismissed charges that Israel was deliberately causing starvation in Gaza, where it imposed an 11-week blockade that was only relaxed last week after mounting pressure from close allies.

However even the United States, Israel's most important ally, has appeared to be shifting, with President Donald Trump pressing for an end to the war and saying Palestinians in the enclave were starving and should be helped.

Opinion polls have consistently shown a majority favouring an agreement to bring back the 58 hostages still held in Gaza. Families and supporters of the hostages have staged regular protests demanding a deal.

"The return of the hostages is Israel's security. Most of the public knows this and is asking you for a decision," said Ofri Bibas, sister of released hostage Yarden Bibas, at a rally in Tel Aviv for the 600 days landmark.

"You are failing in your refusal to do the one thing that will bring them all back — declare an end to the war."

However, Netanyahu has continued to enjoy the support of hardliners in his government who have spoken in favour of reoccupying Gaza and driving out the Palestinian population.

A poll reported in the left-wing Haaretz newspaper this week found 82 per cent of those surveyed supporting expelling Palestinians from Gaza, with 56 per cent favouring expelling Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The same survey, based on a sample of 1,005 Jewish Israelis, found nearly 47 per cent believed that all residents of a conquered enemy city should be killed in a manner similar to what the Bible says the ancient Israelites did when they conquered Jericho under the leadership of their leader Joshua.

