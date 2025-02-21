Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Feb 16, 2025.
PHOTO: Ohad Zwigenberg via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 21, 2025 7:22 AM

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Feb 21) Israel would make Hamas pay for failing to release the body of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.

"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both living and dead —and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he said in a video statement.

[[nid:714899]]

Israel-Hamas conflictBenjamin NetanyahuPalestinehostage
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.