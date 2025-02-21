Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas
PHOTO: Ohad Zwigenberg via Reuters
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Feb 21) Israel would make Hamas pay for failing to release the body of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.
"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both living and dead —and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he said in a video statement.
