Israeli PM's office says summit to negotiate hostage deal was 'constructive' but 'gaps remain'

JERUSALEM - Talks held on Jan 28 to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas were “constructive” but meaningful gaps remain, a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

The statement said the summit, initiated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, was held in Europe and that the parties would continue to hold discussions during additional meetings planned for later this week.

“There are still significant gaps in which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings,” the statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office statement said.

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, the statement said.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has been trying to facilitate the release of the more than 100 hostages who remain captive after the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Some 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted, according to Israeli officials. The attack ignited Israel’s war to eliminate Hamas, unleashing a torrent of strikes on Gaza that have flattened most of the enclave and killed more than 26,000 people, Palestinian health officials say.

The US and Israeli intelligence chiefs had met Qatari and Egyptian officials earlier, helping to broker a short-lived truce in November that saw more than 100 hostages freed. In return, Israel approved increased aid for Gaza and released scores of Palestinian prisoners.

