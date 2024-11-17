Israeli strike kills 10 at Gaza school sheltering displaced families, medics say

An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others on Saturday (Nov 16) at a school in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp currently sheltering displaced families, medics said on Saturday.

The UN-run Abu Assi school, where rescue operations are ongoing, may still have people trapped under the rubble, health officials said. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The Israeli military reported later on Saturday that two rockets fired at Israel from the northern Gaza Strip were intercepted.

The launches show the ability of Palestinian militant groups to fire rockets into Israel despite more than 13 months of an aerial and ground offensive that turned vast land in the enclave into wasteland and displaced most of the 2.3 million population.

Palestinian health officials said at least 30 people have been killed by Israeli military strikes across the enclave on Saturday.

The Gaza health ministry said 43,799 people have been confirmed dead since Oct 7, 2023. Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis that day, and still hold dozens of some 250 hostages they took back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

