Israeli strike kills at least 13 at school sheltering displaced in Gaza City, medics say

CAIRO — An Israeli air strike killed at least 13 Palestinians at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, medics said on Tuesday (Nov 26).

They said that dozens of people were also wounded in the Israeli strike that hit the Al-Hurreya School in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, one of the oldest suburbs of Gaza City.

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli air strike on a house also in Zeitoun suburb killed seven people and wounded others, medics said. Another strike killed at least one man in the southern city of Rafah, raising the number of Palestinians killed by Israel on Tuesday to 21.

There has been no Israeli comment on either of the incidents.

Israel's 13-month campaign in Gaza has killed more than 44,200 people and displaced nearly all the enclave's population at least once, according to Gaza officials.

The war erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked Israeli communities on Oct. 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages.

