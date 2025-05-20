Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as criticism of Israel grows

CAIRO/TEL AVIV — Israeli air strikes killed at least 50 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday (May 19), local health authorities said, as Israel continues its bombardment despite mounting international pressure to stop military operations and allow aid into Gaza unimpeded.

The attacks were carried out on two homes, where women and children were among the 18 dead, and a school housing displaced families, among other areas, according to Gaza medics.

Israel's military, which on Monday warned those in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to evacuate to the coast as it prepared for an "unprecedented attack", had no immediate comment.

