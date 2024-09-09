Israeli strikes on Syria kill at least 4 civilians, Syrian state media say

CAIRO — Multiple Israeli strikes on Syria's Hama countryside late on Sunday (Sept 8) killed at least four civilians, Syrian state media reported, with sources saying the attacks targeted a major military research centre.

Since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

A local health official quoted by Syria's state news agency said 13 people were also injured, including several critically, following Sunday's strikes in the vicinity of the city of Misyaf, with ambulances still ferrying the wounded.

Two regional intelligence sources said a major military research centre for chemical arms production located near Misyaf was hit several times. It is believed to house a team of Iranian military experts involved in weapons production.

Syria's state media also reported that the strikes caused two fires, which firefighters were working to extinguish.

There has been no immediate comment from Israel, which typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

In the most high-profile attack on Syria since the war in Gaza began, suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in April, a strike that Iran said killed seven military advisers, including three senior commanders.

