Israeli troops leave Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after 2-week sweep

An Israeli soldier stands near al-Shifa hospital, where the Israeli army says weapons were found, in Gaza City, in this still image taken from video released on March 25, 2024.
PHOTO: Israel Defense Forces via Rueters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 01, 2024 8:42 AM

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after a two-week operation during which they killed Palestinian gunmen in clashes and seized weaponry and intelligence documents, the military said on Monday (April 1).

It said the sweep of what had been the enclave's biggest hospital before the war had been conducted "while preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical teams".

