Israeli troops leave Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after 2-week sweep
PHOTO: Israel Defense Forces via Rueters file
JERUSALEM — Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital after a two-week operation during which they killed Palestinian gunmen in clashes and seized weaponry and intelligence documents, the military said on Monday (April 1).
It said the sweep of what had been the enclave's biggest hospital before the war had been conducted "while preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical teams".
