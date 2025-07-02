Israel's defence chief threatens to retaliate for Houthi missiles

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed to retaliate against Iran-aligned Houthis after his country's military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

"The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran," Katz said in a statement, referring to last month's 12-day conflict during which Israel targeted Iran's nuclear and missile programmes.

"After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen. Whoever raises a hand against Israel — that hand will be cut off," the statement said.

Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released late on Tuesday.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group carried out four operations targeting an airport and other "sensitive" Israeli targets.

Israel has threatened Yemen's Houthi movement — which has been attacking Israel in what it says is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza — with a naval and air blockade if its attacks on Israel persist.

Since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

Mike Huckabee, US President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, posted on X: "We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel. Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter & wait until all clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!"

US pilots flying B-2 bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites during the 12-day air war.

