Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza insufficient, French foreign minister

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot waits for the arrival of newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul before a meeting at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Paris, France, on May 7.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 20, 2025 7:28 AM

PARIS — Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza is insufficient, French foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday (May 20).

"It is totally insufficient... Immediate and massive aid is needed," Barrot told France Inter radio.

He said Israel needed to ensure massive, immediate aid without any hindrance by Israel.

The leaders of Britain, Canada and France on Monday threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

