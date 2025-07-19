Award Banner
Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike, Vatican says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, in Jerusalem, on May 21, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 19, 2025 2:09 AM

ROME - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo on Friday (July 18), the Vatican said, a day after an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic church killed three people and injured several more.

During the call, the pope renewed his appeal for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza, and expressed his concern over the "dramatic" humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, a Vatican statement said.

Leo also stressed the urgent need to protect places of worship, the faithful, and all people in the Palestinian territories and Israel, the statement added.

