Israel's PM aware of 'very violent incident' against Israelis in Amsterdam, his office says

CAIRO — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the details of "a very violent incident" targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, his office said on Friday.

He directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist citizens there, it added in a statement.

Israel's national security ministry has also urged its citizens in Amsterdam to stay in their hotel rooms following the attacks, the prime minister's office said in a second statement.

"Fans who went to see a football game, encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness," Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

The nature of the attacks not immediately clear.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport, Saar told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in a phone call on Friday.

