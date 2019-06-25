Italian 'cocaine king' makes midnight escape from jail in Uruguay

People walk on the roof of the National Institute of Rehabilitation (INR), from where Italian mob boss Rocco Morabito escaped overnight with three others, as he was waiting to be extradited back to Italy, in Montevideo, Uruguay June 24, 2019.

MONTEVIDEO - An Italian mob boss, who had been imprisoned in Uruguay since 2017, escaped from jail overnight as he was waiting to be extradited back to Italy, the South American country's interior ministry said on Monday.

Rocco Morabito had been the most wanted fugitive member of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta, Italy's most powerful organised crime group and one of Europe's biggest importers of South American cocaine.

Dubbed the "cocaine king of Milan," the 52-year-old Morabito had been arrested after more than two decades on the run from convictions for Mafia association, drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

Uruguay's interior ministry said in a statement that Morabito and three others had escaped late at night through the roof of the former Carcel Central prison - now called a national rehabilitation centre - onto an adjoining building.