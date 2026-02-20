Italian state broadcaster's sports boss quits after Olympic commentary backlash

ROME — Paolo Petrecca has resigned as head of the sports division of Italian state broadcaster RAI, the company said on Thursday (Feb 19), two weeks after his error-ridden commentary at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony triggered a revolt among its journalists.

Petrecca, who is close to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, faced widespread criticism for his performance and had already been barred by RAI from commentating at the closing gala on Feb 22.

At the opening ceremony, Petrecca muddled up the stadium hosting the event, confused an Italian actress for US singer Mariah Carey and misidentified International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry as the daughter of Italy's head of state.

He also failed to recognise two well-known members of Italy's women's volleyball team taking part in the torch relay. He made comments about some of the national delegations that were widely criticised, including saying that Spanish athletes were "always very hot" and that many Chinese athletes "naturally...have phones in their hands".

Petrecca has not spoken in public since the event. RAI management has also not responded to the controversy.

Questions raised about the government's sway over RAI

The union representing RAI journalists, Usigrai, said his commentary had dealt "a serious blow" to the company's credibility and last week called a one-day byline strike for all reporters. RAI sports journalists had announced that they would hold a three-day strike once the Games were over.

The row overshadowed RAI's Olympic coverage, and deepened long-running tensions over the direction of the public broadcaster since Meloni's coalition took office in 2022.

Opposition parties have rebranded the network "TeleMeloni", accusing the government of packing it with underqualified loyalists.

"Petrecca is the emblem of 'Telemeloni' and of the way the government has favoured political allegiance over merit," said Stefano Graziano, a lawmaker for the opposition Democratic Party, who sits on the RAI oversight committee.

"This approach has ultimately weakened the authority of RAI's journalism and, more broadly, of the entire system."

Government ministers have rejected criticism of their handling of RAI, saying the broadcaster had been dominated for years by centre-left appointees, who were now angry about having to relinquish control.

RAI is the country's largest media organisation and operates national television, radio and digital news services.

