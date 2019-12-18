Italians in denial over racism, says leading academic, amid row over ape artwork

LONDON - The use of an artwork depicting three apes to launch an anti-racism campaign by Italy's Serie A soccer league shows the country remains in denial about the problem, according to a senior lecturer in human geography at Loughborough University.

Italian soccer has long been blighted by racist incidents and the choice of the artwork for the league's headquarters was met with shock and disbelief on Monday.

Simone Fugazzotto, the artist commissioned for the work, defended his piece on Tuesday (Dec 17) but Italian clubs Roma and Milan have both criticised the work while anti-racism campaign group Fare described it as a "sick joke".

Marco Antonsich said he was not surprised at the response.

"Italians are in denial. They struggle to understand what is racism, what is bad if I make a joke about a person who is black?" Antonsich told Reuters in an interview.

"Race is the target of jokes, it's not taken seriously. Italians still struggle to understand why it's not allowed to make jokes about the colour of some of their people."

Antonsich said Italian politics exasperated the problem.

"It has a lot to do with the culture; I mean if you remember (Silvio) Berlusconi the former Italian prime minister used to call (former US President Barack) Obama a tanned man so there is a complete sense of not really addressing the problem.

"I think there is a big issue in Italian society in dealing with diversity. The main reason is because race in Italy was obliterated after fascism, it became a taboo and Italians did not have the critical tools to interrogate race and even today the idea of being Italian is associated with whiteness."