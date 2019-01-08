Italy bars McDonald’s fast food near monuments of ancient Rome

A McDonald's sign is seen on Via della Conciliazione street in Rome in front of the Vatican City's St Peter's Square.

ROME – Italy’s Culture ministry on Wednesday (July 31) barred the construction of a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant next to the ancient Baths of Caracalla in Rome, with Mayor Virginia Raggi saying “the wonders of Rome must be protected”.

Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli announced his decision in a Facebook post after the municipal administration loudly protested against the notion of serving burgers in the archaeological zone that hosts the 3rd century A.D. baths.

“We go forward with the culture minister to stop fast food construction in the archaeological area of the Baths of Caracalla. The wonders of Rome must be protected," Raggi wrote on Twitter after Bonisoli’s announcement.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McDonald’s has more than 40 outlets in the Italian capital, some of them in the vicinity of landmarks such as the Piazza Navona, Piazza di Spagna (Spanish Steps) and the Vatican, but not hitherto in the midst of its revered ancient quarter.