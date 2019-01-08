Italy bars McDonald’s fast food near monuments of ancient Rome

A McDonald's sign is seen on Via della Conciliazione street in Rome in front of the Vatican City's St Peter's Square.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

ROME – Italy’s Culture ministry on Wednesday (July 31) barred the construction of a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant next to the ancient Baths of Caracalla in Rome, with Mayor Virginia Raggi saying “the wonders of Rome must be protected”.

Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli announced his decision in a Facebook post after the municipal administration loudly protested against the notion of serving burgers in the archaeological zone that hosts the 3rd century A.D. baths.

“We go forward with the culture minister to stop fast food construction in the archaeological area of the Baths of Caracalla. The wonders of Rome must be protected," Raggi wrote on Twitter after Bonisoli’s announcement.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McDonald’s has more than 40 outlets in the Italian capital, some of them in the vicinity of landmarks such as the Piazza Navona, Piazza di Spagna (Spanish Steps) and the Vatican, but not hitherto in the midst of its revered ancient quarter.

In 1986, intellectuals and television personalities fought, ultimately in vain, against the opening of the first McDonald’s in the Piazza di Spagna, calling it an offence to Italy’s traditional food culture.

In the case of the Baths of Caracalla, Italian media said the McDonald’s outlet was expected to cover 8,611 sq ft, in an area where new construction must meet strict criteria to reflect historical tradition.

The former garden centre that would have hosted the new McDonald’s is located between the baths and the ancient Aurelian walls, a few hundred metres  away from the Coliseum and the Circus Maximus.

According to website statista.com, Italy last year had the fourth highest number of McDonald’s restaurants in the European Union with 578, behind only Germany, France and Britain.

More about

Italy McDonald's fast food
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

From breakfast till late – Singapore&#039;s best hawker food
From breakfast till late – Singapore's best hawker food
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here&#039;s what their agency said
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here's what their agency said
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
Huawei just put up a LinkedIn post looking for a director of public relations
Huawei just put up a LinkedIn post looking for a director of public relations

LIFESTYLE

#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
Cafe-hopping in Batam: $1.50 for mains
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American sci-fi show
&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart

SERVICES