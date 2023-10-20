world

Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments
Andrea Giambruno, partner of Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government, in Rome, Italy, Oct 22, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 20, 2023 7:44 AM

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday (Oct 20) she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on air.

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni wrote on Facebook. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added.

The couple have a young daughter.

Giambruno is the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former premier and Meloni ally.

ALSO READ: Italy PM Meloni's partner faces backlash for TV comment on rape

ItalyDating/Relationshipsprime ministerSexism
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.