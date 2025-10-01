Italy poll finds 15% see attacks on Jewish people as 'justifiable'

ROME — Around 15 per cent of Italians consider physical attacks on Jewish people "entirely or fairly justifiable", according to a survey published on Tuesday (Sept 30), as protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza continue across the country.

Some 18 per cent of those interviewed also believe antisemitic graffiti on walls and other public spaces is legitimate, according to the survey, conducted on Sept 24-26 by the pollster SWG among a national sample of 800 adults.

Roughly a fifth of respondents said it was reasonable to attack professors who expressed pro-Israeli positions or for businesses to reject Israeli customers, after some episodes were reported by Italian media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long complained of growing antisemitism in European cities, in the Western press and social media, and in elite US universities.

Italy, scarred by 1938 antisemitic statutes under fascism, has laws punishing racial discrimination and hate crimes. The SWG poll showed that 85 per cent of respondents believe attacking Jews is "not very or not at all justifiable".

Last week, protesters in Milan and other Italian cities clashed with police, while dockworkers blocked some ports in solidarity with Palestinians, saying they wanted to stop Italy being used as a staging post for weapons bound for Israel.

The SWG poll, however, said a majority of Italians disapproved of the clashes with police and also the attempt to shut the ports.

The demonstrators want the right-wing government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to pressure Israel to halt its military campaign in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 66,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas militants on Oct 7, 2023, killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Meloni's government has been a steadfast supporter of Israel and refused this month to follow other G7 nations such as Britain, Canada and France in recognising Palestinian statehood.

Rome says recognition should come only after all Israeli hostages are freed and Hamas is excluded from any future government role.

Last week, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Netanyahu accused those countries that have recognised Palestinian statehood of sending a message that "murdering Jews pays off", a reference to Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel.

The SWG poll also found that a majority of those interviewed backed an international aid flotilla mission seeking to deliver supplies to Gaza. It includes Italian activists and lawmakers.

