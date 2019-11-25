In Italy, X-rays of broken bones lay bare realities of domestic violence

The X-rays speak louder than words. Especially since the women whose shattered bones are visible in the sterile black and white images rarely speak out.

Coinciding with Monday's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a hospital in Milan, Italy, is displaying X-rays from victims of domestic violence who have passed through the doors of the facility seeking help.

The display at San Carlo Borromeo hospital was the idea of trauma surgeon Maria Grazia Vantadori, 59, who wanted to show the stark reality of what she has seen in her 26 years of practice.

Although women arrive at the hospital bloodied, sometimes cut, burned, or with acid thrown in their faces, Vantadori opted for the more sterile images of X-rays, deeming them more powerful.

"I didn't want it to be gory, just to show something true, real and not fake. This is telling the truth, it's not made up," said Vantadori.

"The good thing about X-rays is that we're all the same, substantially. Our bones are all the same. So any of these could be any woman."

In Italy, 142 women were killed through domestic violence in 2018, up 0.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to Italian research institute Eures, a number those working to help these women say is disturbingly consistent.

In the last five years, 538,000 women were the victims of physical or sexual abuse by their partners, according to Italy's national statistics agency Instat.