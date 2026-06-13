world Italy's Meloni and South Korea's Lee agree to deepen ties in Rome talks Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at Villa Doria Pamphili, in Rome, Italy, on June 12, 2026. PHOTO: Reuters ROME - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday (June 12) pledged to deepen bilateral ties, signing memorandums spanning technology and development co-operation. The leaders discussed closer co-operation in semiconductors and high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, space, automotive and energy.

MOUs also covered small and medium-sized enterprises and co-operation in the social economy.

The countries signed a strategic action plan that included an aspiration to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective.

The leaders also discussed international issues, reaffirming their commitment to Indo-Pacific stability and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Meloni and Lee are due to meet business leaders later on Friday, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, Fincantieri Chairman Biagio Mazzotta and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna. [[nid:737016]] ItalySouth Koreaprime ministerelected presidentDiplomats Share this article

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