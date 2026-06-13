Italy's Meloni and South Korea's Lee agree to deepen ties in Rome talks

ROME - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday (June 12) pledged to deepen bilateral ties, signing memorandums spanning technology and development co-operation.
- The leaders discussed closer co-operation in semiconductors and high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, space, automotive and energy.
- MOUs also covered small and medium-sized enterprises and co-operation in the social economy.
- The countries signed a strategic action plan that included an aspiration to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective.
- The leaders also discussed international issues, reaffirming their commitment to Indo-Pacific stability and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- Meloni and Lee are due to meet business leaders later on Friday, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, Fincantieri Chairman Biagio Mazzotta and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.
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