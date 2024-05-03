world

Italy's Webuild sends proposal to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge

Italy's Webuild sends proposal to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge
View of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, April 4, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 03, 2024 8:27 AM

Italian construction group Webuild said on Friday (May 3) it has pitched a project to rebuild Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March after a container ship crashed into a support pillar.

The project includes the design and planning for the reconstruction, which envisages a cable-stayed bridge with the aim to improve safety, adaptability, sustainability and to ensure maximum safety for navigation, the company said.

"We at Webuild and our US subsidiary Lane are ready to make ourselves available, to quickly restore this strategic bridge for local mobility," Webuild CEO Pietro Salini said in a letter sent to the US transportation secretary, the governor of Maryland, and the director of the Maryland Port Administration.

ALSO READ: US gives Maryland $81m to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge

United StatesItalyMaritime and ShippingAccidents - Maritime
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.