'I've heard they do this in Singapore': Woman in Sydney and netizens stunned by man using a notepad to reserve table in food court

So who's in the wrong here?

That was the question posed by TikTok user Chloebaradinsky, or Chloe, after experiencing a mini altercation with a fellow customer at a food court in Sydney.

On Tuesday (June 4), Chloe posted a video on TikTok questioning the legitimacy of using personal items to reserve a table during peak lunch hour.

"Keep in mind, he was away from 'his table' for 15 minutes getting food," the caption read.

Chloe painted the scene of a food court in Sydney's Central Business District during a busy Tuesday afternoon.

"No tables free, absolutely packed," she said.

When she found herself an empty table, Chloe noticed a notepad was left on it.

She "left it as is" assuming the owner must have forgotten about it and would be back to collect their lost item.

That was not how it panned out at all.

Chloe found out that the notepad was used to reserve the table as the owner returned with his food.

She was taken aback by his claims that having the table was reserved, simply by the presence of his notepad.

In her eyes, they were at a food court and table reservations just did not work that way.

The duo then got into a squabble before Chloe suggested that she had no issues with him sitting at the table.

"He was like 'I don't want to sit with you'," she recounted.

In the comments section, some netizens backed Chloe, noting how she had every right to the empty table.

"In my opinion, [a] jacket/coat over a chair is reserving. A notepad is a forgotten item," one TikTok user wrote.

Another netizen concurred, stating that the "only way to reserve a table" is to have someone sit there while you order the food.

Dibs on the empty table

A TikTok user attempted to rationalise the man's actions by suggesting that it is common in other countries.

"They put down their bags or a packet of tissues and then go get food and come back. It’s just a thing," she added.

Another netizen mentioned: "I've heard they do this in Singapore."

Often referred to as 'chope' culture, this act of securing a table is Singapore's solution to the age-old problem of ordering food and competing for seats at a busy food court.

In Singapore, the personal item of choice would often be tissue packets.

There has, however, been instances where valuables such as laptops and iPhones were used to reserve a table.

