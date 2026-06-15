Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador

PHILADELPHIA — Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo scored a clinical 90th-minute winner to earn his side a 1-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup Group E on Sunday (June 14).

Wilfried Singo broke down the right wing and his ball inside to substitute Amad set up the Manchester United forward to deftly steer the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

It had been a luckless match for Ecuador as John Yeboah and Alan Minda struck the crossbar in the first half, and Elye Wahi did likewise for the Ivorians having been set up by teenager Yan Diomande, the outstanding player on the pitch.

Germany thrashed debutants Curacao 7-1 in the other game in the group in Houston on Sunday and will meet the Ivorians next on Saturday. Ecuador meet Curacao on the same day.

Unbeaten run

Ecuador's 19-game unbeaten run dating back to September 2024 was brought to an end, but they will consider themselves unfortunate after spurning several opportunities in an entertaining end-to-end game.

Conversely, the Ivorians will feel it was a deserved three points having been the better side in the second half and finally taking one of the several chances they created.

Yeboah was the first to rattle the crossbar with a rasping shot from the edge of the box, before Minda latched onto Pedro Vite's pass and beat the keeper, but not the bar.

Diomande was a constant threat on the wing with his pace and skill on the ball, but popped up in a central position early in the second period and fired wide from the edge of the box.

He later blazed over the bar after dancing past two defenders and creating a chance he should have buried.

The Ivorians were next to be denied by the woodwork when Diomande picked out Elye Wahi in the box and the latter turned the ball on to the crossbar.

It looked as though it would be a frustrating finish for both sides, before substitute Amad coolly slotted home.

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