Jaguar Land Rover is recruiting fired Twitter and Facebook workers

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter the news has been all about him firing employees left, right and centre.

Jaguar Land Rover has stepped up, and said it was looking to recruit workers who have been fired by technology companies including Twitter to fill digital and engineering vacancies.

The automaker has gone on the record to state that it wants to hire about 800 workers across the UK, US, Ireland, India, China and Hungary, in a statement released on Nov 18, 2022.

The jobs that the carmaker is looking to fill include places in autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, electrification, cloud software, data science and machine learning.

Besides the highly publicised and dramatic upheaval at Twitter, other tech companies are also trimming staff in a bid to protect profit margins, as they face higher interest rates, sluggish consumer spending, as well as a strong dollar exchange rate.

Facebook parent Meta had previously announced that it is cutting about 11,000 jobs, the first major round of layoffs in the social-media company's history.

Meanwhile Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, is seeing the biggest forced exodus of employees it has seen since it began operations in 2006.

Jaguar Land Rover, which has been owned by India's Tata Motors since 2008, said the tech workers it is looking to recruit should have skills that are essential to develop and build the automaker's next-generation of electric cars.

If you think you make the cut, head over to the Jaguar Land Rover careers website to submit your application.

ALSO READ: Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

This article was first published in CarBuyer.