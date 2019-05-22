Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain enters administration

A picture shows the signage at a closed-down Jamie's Italian restaurant in Glasgow on May 21, 2019.

LONDON - British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain said it was entering administration yesterday, threatening jobs at the company's 25 sites in the United Kingdom.

Oliver, 43, who became a well-known figure in Britain and around the world for his popular TV shows, founded his Jamie's Italian brand of high street restaurants in 2008.

His restaurant group also includes Barbecoa, a steakhouse, and Jamie Oliver's Diner.

"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," he said in a statement.

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected."

More than 1,000 jobs will be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors when a company becomes insolvent.

The Jamie Oliver Group said it had appointed Mr Will Wright and Mr Mark Orton of KPMG.

Oliver's restaurant chain is the latest victim of a brutal trading environment on Britain's high streets.

In March, Boparan Restaurant Group said it planned to close more than a third of its Giraffe and Ed's Easy Diner outlets, while Carluccio's, Prezzo, Strada and Gourmet Burger Kitchen closed branches last year.