Jane Fonda arrested in climate protest at US Capitol

WASHINGTON - Oscar-winner Jane Fonda was arrested Friday outside the US Capitol where she was protesting climate change and demanding action to protect the environment.

The 81-year-old film star, longtime activist and exercise guru was taken into custody with several others after 10 minutes of protesting on the Capitol steps, video posted on Fonda's Facebook page showed.

"Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol," a police spokeswoman said in a statement that did not identify those detained.

Fonda, dressed in a bright red overcoat, chanted climate action slogans before she was handcuffed and led away to cheers from fellow protesters.