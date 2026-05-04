Japan PM Takaichi set for talks with Australia's Albanese on energy security

SYDNEY - Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to hold talks in Canberra on Monday (May 4) with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, at which energy security and rare earths co-operation are likely to be high on the agenda.

Australia is a major supplier of liquified natural gas to Japan, which has been closely watching developments in the industry, from the risk of strikes at a major gas facility and rising political pressure to increase taxes on exports.

The leaders will discuss economic security, including co-operation on rare earth supply chains, as well as energy security amid concerns stemming from Middle East tension, Takaichi's office said in a note ahead of her visit.

"Gas plays a role in all our discussions because it fundamentally underpins the shared energy security between our countries," Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters on Monday.

Takaichi is on a three-day visit, arriving from Vietnam, where she discussed energy and critical minerals and urged Southeast Asian nations to bolster regional supply chains.

Last month, Japan signed contracts launching a landmark A$10 billion (S$9 billion) deal to supply Australia ​with warships in Tokyo's most significant military sale since ‌ending a ban on such exports in 2014.

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