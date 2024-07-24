Japan protests Russia's decision to ban entry of 13 business executives

TOKYO — Japan protested to Russia on Wednesday (July 24) over curbs denying entry to 13 Japanese business executives, including the Toyota Motor chairman as part of counter-sanctions measures.

The Russian foreign ministry published the list of 13 Japanese citizens on Tuesday, saying Moscow would permanently ban their entry into the country.

"The decision announced by Russia would restrict legitimate Japanese corporate activities and that is totally unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a media briefing in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

Others on the list include Rakuten Group founder Hiroshi Mikitani, Toyobo Co President Ikuo Takeuchi and Toray Industries President Mitsuo Oya.

