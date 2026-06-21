Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 in World Cup's 1,000th match

MONTERREY, Mexico - Japan delivered a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in the World Cup's 1,000th match on Saturday (June 20) to move to the brink of the knockout stages, while the North Africans were eliminated after a second successive defeat in Group F.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring after four minutes, bundling home Keito Nakamura's low cross from close range, before Ayase Ueda doubled Japan's lead in the 30th minute with a fierce low drive into the far corner.

Japan stayed in control after the break and Ueda set up Junya Ito for their third with a lofted pass before heading in his second of the night from a deep cross, making Japan the first Asian side to score four goals in a World Cup match.

Japan join the Netherlands on four points, with Tunisia, playing their first game under new coach Herve Renard after a 5-1 loss to Sweden, becoming the tournament's third eliminated side, joining Haiti and Turkey.

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