Jimmy Carter hospitalized for procedure to relieve brain pressure

Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, his organisation said.

The 95-year-old Nobel laureate spent three days in hospital last month after suffering a pelvic fracture.

The injury came weeks after he injured his head in a fall at home, recovering quickly to volunteer the next day -- with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches -- at a Habitat for Humanity site.

He was taken to Emory University Hospital "for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain," The Carter Center said in a statement, adding it would take place on Tuesday morning.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," it said.

In office from 1977 to 1981, Carter placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his presidency.

He enjoyed a strong first two years, which included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords.