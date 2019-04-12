Johnson & Johnson confirms no asbestos in Johnson's Baby Powder

A total of 155 tests were conducted by two different third-party labs using four different testing methods on samples from the same bottle tested by the FDA's contracted lab.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

WASHINGTON - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that more tests showed that Johnson's Baby Powder was free of asbestos after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigations had found trace amounts of the material.

A total of 155 tests were conducted by two different third-party labs using four different testing methods on samples from the same bottle tested by the FDA's contracted lab, the company said.

Tests conducted by two third-party labs showed asbestos was not present in the single bottle that the FDA's contracted lab had tested, nor was it present in retained samples of the finished lot from which the bottle was produced, the company said.

The company said its investigation concluded that the most probable root causes for the FDA's reported results were either test sample contamination or analyst error at the lab, or both.

