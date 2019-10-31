Johnson & Johnson's own expert, working for FDA, found asbestos in baby powder

Read also

The impact was immediate in one courtroom.

Hours after J&J disclosed the FDA's asbestos finding on Oct. 18, a plaintiff's lawyer, Nate Finch, asked an Indianapolis judge to let him tell the jury about it in a trial involving a 71-year-old woman who alleged that Baby Powder contributed to her cancer.

J&J's lawyers opposed the request, arguing that the information could prejudice the jury against the company, but the judge granted Finch's request. Days later, Finch told the judge his client had come to a confidential resolution with J&J, a trial transcript shows. Finch told Reuters he could not comment on the resolution.

J&J did not respond to questions about the Indianapolis case. The company declined to comment on Saldivar's role in the FDA testing, or on how it might affect the company's legal strategy going forward.

Saldivar declined to comment.

NO SAFE LEVELS

In a June deposition, Saldivar said J&J lawyers had retained him in 2017 as a company expert in "maybe 20 or 30" cases. His firm bills $200 to $350 (S$272 to S$476) an hour for his services, he testified.

Under the FDA contract, his lab found asbestos fibers in the Baby Powder sample on Sept. 7, according to the lab's report. J&J said it was notified of the finding by FDA officials on Oct. 16, prompting the company to recall 33,000 bottles "out of an abundance of caution."