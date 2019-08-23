Judge hurries US citizenship process as pregnant woman gets contractions

A judge in California had to speed up the naturalization of a pregnant immigrant on Thursday when the woman, anxious to become a US citizen because of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, started experiencing contractions.

The 31-year-old Armenian-American woman, who was scheduled to give birth to her second child next week by cesarean section, said she started to feel contractions after a walk to a Los Angeles convention centre where the judge was naturalizing about 3,200 immigrants.

She refused to leave until she was sworn in as a US citizen, said US District Judge Cormac Carney, who performed an impromptu naturalization ceremony before the official event began for immigrants from 114 different countries.

The woman, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Tatev, said she returned home and the contractions stopped once she rested.

Tatev said concerns about Trump's hard-line stance on immigration prompted her to accelerate her 6-year-long naturalization process.