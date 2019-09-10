Jury says Johnson & Johnson must pay $11 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal

Johnson & Johnson said the award was "grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award in this case, and the company is confident it will be overturned."
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK - Johnson & Johnson must pay US$8 billion (S$11 billion) in punitive damages to a man who previously won US$680,000 over his claims that it failed to warn that young men using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts, a Philadelphia jury said on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas jury's verdict in favour of Nicholas Murray came in the first case in which a Pennsylvania jury had been able to consider awarding punitive damages in one of thousands of Risperdal cases pending in the state.

"This jury, as have other juries in other litigations, once again imposed punitive damages on a corporation that valued profits over safety and profits over patients," Murray's lawyers, Tom Kline and Jason Itkin, said in a joint statement.

"Johnson & Johnson and (subsidiary) Janssen chose billions over children."

J&J said the award was "grossly disproportionate with the initial compensatory award in this case, and the company is confident it will be overturned."

It added that the jury in the case had not been allowed to hear evidence of Risperdal's benefits.

Professor Carl Tobias of the University of Richmond School of Law said he expects the punitive damages to be lowered on appeal, citing a US Supreme Court decision which found that "few awards exceeding a single-digit ratio between punitive and compensatory damages, to a significant degree, will satisfy due process."

Tobias said the verdict was about sending a message.

"A jury, if it's outrageous enough conduct, will award a big number and let the lawyers and judges work it out," he said.

Tobias added that the verdict could be a sign that J&J will face more large damages awards in other Risperdal cases.

"The kind of evidence in this trial may persuade another jury or judge to do something similar," he said.

Murray, like other male plaintiffs in the mass tort litigation over Risperdal, alleges that he developed breasts after being prescribed the medicine when he was a minor.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in late 1993 for treating schizophrenia and episodes of bipolar mania in adults.

Plaintiffs claim that J&J failed to warn of the risk of gynecomastia, the development of enlarged breasts in males, associated with Risperdal, which they say the company marketed for unapproved uses with children.

In his lawsuit, Murray, now 26, alleged that he developed breasts after his doctors began prescribing him Risperdal off-label in 2003 after a psychologist diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder. Doctors are allowed to prescribe medicines as they see fit, while companies are only allowed to promote their drugs for approved uses.

A jury in 2015 awarded Murray US$1.75 million after finding J&J was negligent in failing to warn of the risk of gynecomastia. A state appeals court upheld the verdict in February 2018 but reduced it to US$680,000.

Plaintiffs in the mass tort litigation had been barred from seeking punitive damages since 2014, when a state court judge ruled that the law of New Jersey, which prohibits punitive damages and is J&J's home state, should be applied globally to the cases.

But a Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling in 2018 cleared the way for punitive damages awards, holding that the law of each plaintiff's state should instead apply.

More about
US news Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES