'Just too lazy': Nvidia's Jensen Huang slams CEOs for blaming job losses on AI

Linking job cuts to artificial intelligence (AI) is not just a "lazy" move, but also one that does not make sense, said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

CEOs who use AI to justify job cuts also create a false narrative, said Huang in an interview with CNA on Monday (May 25).

"How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI? It doesn't make any sense," said Huang.

Using AI as an excuse for layoffs is "just too lazy" and merely a way for CEOs "to sound smart", he added.

At the same time, Huang also slammed CEOs for being "irresponsible" and encouraging the notion that jobs will be replaced by AI.

Rather, it is imperative to tell "a balanced narrative" about the potential of AI, especially the importance of advancing it safely, including security guardrails for the necessary social, political, government, industrial policies to ensure that it advances safely, he told CNA.

Don't be afraid of AI: Huang

Huang also encouraged those worried about losing their jobs to AI to learn that technology.

"You're not going to lose your jobs to AI, you're going to lose your job to somebody who learned AI better," he said.

Huang said: "It's more likely that AI will elevate your job, elevate the purpose of your job."

Rather than being afraid of AI, one should try to become an expert and engage it.

On a larger scale, industries also have to be more AI-prepared, said Huang.

As individuals equip themselves with more AI skills, industries will also have to re-evaluate existing regulations to accommodate AI deployment.

"Everybody has to be part of this."

Recent AI-driven layoffs

Companies worldwide have announced layoffs owing to AI in recent years, with Standard Chartered and Meta making headlines most recently.

On May 19, banking giant Standard Chartered announced plans to cut over 7,000 roles over the next four years as it boosts AI adoption to streamline operations and increase profitability.

"It's not cost-cutting. It's replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we're putting in," CEO Bill Winters said then, which drew flak from netizens and influential figures alike for the demeaning way he referred to workers.

He later apologised for his "choice of words" which had "caused upset to some colleagues".

Meta also detailed layoff plans in a memo to staff on May 18, with plans to lay off 10 per cent of its employees and additional deep cuts slated to come later this year.

The cuts are largely linked to the tech company's investments into AI, with additional plans to move 7,000 employees to new initiatives related to AI workflows and to eliminate managerial roles.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com