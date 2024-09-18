Kane scores 4 goals as record-breaking Bayern crush Dinamo Zagreb 9-2

MUNICH, Germany — Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored four goals to lead his side to a 9-2 demolition of visitors Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday (Sept 17) and a record for the most goals by one team in a Champions League match after a scintillating performance.

Bayern struck three times in the first half with Kane converting a 19th minute penalty before becoming the highest scoring English player in European Cup history with 33 goals, breaking Wayne Rooney's mark of 30.

Kane, who scored three goals against Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Saturday, also became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a European Cup match.

The game had the second-biggest winning margin in Champions League history, with Liverpool and Real Madrid holding the record with 8-0 wins.

Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw in 2016 is the record for most goals overall in a Champions League match.

"It's the first time I've ever had three penalties in one game," said Kane. "It was a different feeling for me, but to score four goals is fantastic."

"To help the team in any way possible is important. Whether they're penalties or normal finishes I'll take them all. It was a great night for us."

Determined Bayern

Bayern are eager to bounce back after failing to win any domestic or international silverware last season.

"Everyone has a point to prove here and we've started the season that way," Kane said. "The way the coach wants us to press and be intense with and without the ball is important. We know we can dominate teams with the quality we have."

With Zagreb completely boxed in, Raphael Guerreiro, who had earlier put the ball in the net only to be ruled offside, drilled home from a superb Jamal Musiala assist in the 33rd and Michael Olise added another five minutes later.

The Croats briefly recovered by making the most of some sloppy defending with goals from Bruno Petkovic in the 49th and Takuya Ogiwara a minute later to give themselves some hope.

It was, however, short-lived with Bayern, who hope to reach this season's final to be played in Munich, upping the tempo instantly and scoring two more in a four-minute span through Kane and Olise to restore order.

In coach Vincent Kompany's Champions League debut on the bench, England captain Kane bagged his third and fourth goals with penalties in the 73rd and 78th.

Thomas Mueller also set a record with his 152nd Champions League appearance for Bayern, breaking Xavi's mark at Barcelona for the most matches in the competition with one club.

Substitutes Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also got on the scoresheet with late goals as Bayern opened their Champions League campaign in devastating fashion.

