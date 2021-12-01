Karl Lagerfeld's fingerless gloves to go under hammer

MONACO - Personal belongings of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, including his trademark fingerless leather gloves and the cushions his cat Choupette sat on, are to go on sale in a series of auctions that begin in Monaco this week.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was an icon of the fashion industry, celebrated as much for his distinctive personal style of gloves, sunglasses and ponytail as he was for the fashion he designed for Chanel and other houses.

The collection of belongings, being auctioned by Sotheby's, has items from his personal wardrobe and the furniture, accessories and art which decorated his many homes.

The artwork Buste Karl Lagerfeld (2015) by artist Nicolas Tempe is displayed before the auction of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s Collection by Sotheby's auction house in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on Nov 30, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

Bids are also invited for a model of Choupette with an estimated price of 5,000 euros (S$7,700) to 7,000 euros, and a figurine of Lagerfeld made out of PVC, metal and rhinestones, with a price estimate of 200-300 euros.

Elaborate trunks and suitcases that Lagerfeld took with him when he travelled, three Rolls-Royce cars and a pair of chrome-plated dumbbells owned by the famously body-conscious designer, are also included in the sale.

Three Rolls-Royce cars owned by late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld are displayed before the auction of Karl Lagerfeld’s Collection by Sotheby's auction house in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on Nov 30, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

"This collection is emblematic of Karl Lagerfeld's taste," Pierre Mothes, vice president of Sotheby's in France, told Reuters at a preview of the collection.

"It gives a sense of his aesthetic choices, his personality, the man he was, and the private life that was hidden behind the facade we all know, that of a great designer."

Jackets of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld are displayed before the auction of Karl Lagerfeld?s Collection by Sotheby's auction house in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on Nov 30, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

After Monaco on Dec 3-5, the sale moves to Paris later in December, then on to Cologne early next year.