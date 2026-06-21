Keeper Room shines as Curacao hold Ecuador for historic World Cup draw

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday (June 20) after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day.

Six days after being humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup debut, Curacao -- the smallest nation ever to reach the finals with a population of about 156,000 -- produced a resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Room was the standout figure, making 15 saves and just missing out on the World Cup record of 16 by American Tim Howard in 2014, as they withstood sustained pressure before earning a result that ranks among the finest in their sporting history.

The draw that confirmed Germany as Group E winners was a blow for Ecuador -- who arrived at the tournament on a 19-game unbeaten run -- and their fans, who were left deflated as chances went begging, leaving them with a point from two games.

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