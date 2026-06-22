Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister but will stay on until successor is chosen
PHOTO: Associated Press file
LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party.
Starmer says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen in the next few weeks.
Starmer made the announcement after facing growing pressure to hand over to a new leader who can try and revive the government's flagging fortunes
He has been in office since leading Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024.
In those two years, his popularity and that of the party have plummeted.
His departure was triggered by the victory of Andy Burnham in a special election last week.
The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester planned to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.
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