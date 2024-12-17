Kenyan man sentenced to 50 years in jail for killing LGBTQ activist

NAIROBI — A Kenyan court has sentenced a man to 50 years in prison after he was convicted of the murder of gay rights activist Edwin Kiptoo nearly two years ago.

Kiptoo's killing in early 2023 sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ community in the conservative East African nation. His body was found in a metal box in the western city of Eldoret.

His housemate, Jacktone Odhiambo, who police believe had been in a relationship with him, was found guilty of murder early this month.

"Yes, my client has been sentenced to 50 years' imprisonment. At the moment I have not received any instructions to appeal," Odhiambo's lawyer Sammy Mathai told Reuters late on Monday.

Odhiambo had denied murdering Kiptoo when he was arraigned in early February 2023.

Homosexuality is taboo in Kenya and gay sex is punishable by 14 years in prison, although that law is rarely enforced.

