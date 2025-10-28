Kenyan plane carrying foreign tourists crashes, 11 killed

NAIROBI - A light aircraft carrying foreign tourists from Hungary and Germany crashed in Kenya on Tuesday (Oct 28), killing the 11 people on board.

The airline, Mombasa Air Safari, said the plane was carrying 10 passengers: eight Hungarians and two Germans. The captain was Kenyan.

"Sadly, there are no survivors," Mombasa Air Safari said in a statement.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the accident happened at Kwale, near the Indian Ocean coast, at about 0830 local time (0530 GMT).

A regional police commander, in comments aired by public broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, said all the passengers were tourists.

Citizen TV station said the bodies of those on board had been burned beyond recognition.

The aviation authority said the aircraft was travelling from Diani, on the coast, to Kichwa Tembo in Kenya's Maasai Mara national reserve.