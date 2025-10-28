Award Banner
Kenyan plane carrying foreign tourists crashes, 11 killed

Security officials secure the wreckage of the aircraft 5Y-CCA operated by Mombasa Air Services, which crashed with 12 passengers onboard on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, at the Tsimba Golini area in Kwale County, Kenya, Oct 28, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 28, 2025 12:00 PM

NAIROBI - A light aircraft carrying foreign tourists from Hungary and Germany crashed in Kenya on Tuesday (Oct 28), killing the 11 people on board.

The airline, Mombasa Air Safari, said the plane was carrying 10 passengers: eight Hungarians and two Germans. The captain was Kenyan.

"Sadly, there are no survivors," Mombasa Air Safari said in a statement.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the accident happened at Kwale, near the Indian Ocean coast, at about 0830 local time (0530 GMT).

A regional police commander, in comments aired by public broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, said all the passengers were tourists.

Citizen TV station said the bodies of those on board had been burned beyond recognition.

The aviation authority said the aircraft was travelling from Diani, on the coast, to Kichwa Tembo in Kenya's Maasai Mara national reserve.

