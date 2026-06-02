Kenyan president defends US Ebola quarantine centre amid protests

NAIROBI — Kenya's president on Monday (June 1) defended the establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility by the US, a move that led to protests despite a court order blocking the plan.

President William Ruto on Monday night said the US had a long-standing partnership with Kenya on health matters and that the quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base was one of 24 facilities that had been established in the event of an Ebola outbreak in the country.

Some Kenyans have opposed the Laikipia facility after the US last week said no American Ebola patient would be allowed to return home and that patients would instead be quarantined at the facility in Kenya.

The US intends to commit US$13 million (S$16.6 million) to the partnership with Kenya.

The high court on Tuesday extended orders issued Friday suspending the construction of the facility and the arrival of foreign patients.

The case had been filed by the Law Society of Kenya and a constitutional watchdog, Katiba Institute, who cited Kenya's fragile health system as unable to handle foreign patients.

Speaking for the first time on the matter, Ruto said he agreed to the establishment of the facility based on existing bilateral relations.

"When President Trump asked the government of Kenya to support them by having a centre at Laikipia Air Base, I gave the OK because it was an agreement and a partnership with friends who have worked with Kenya for 30-40 years," he said.

Ruto said the facilities established across the country under the partnership would also benefit Kenyans in the event of an Ebola outbreak.

"We are a responsible government. We know what we are doing. People should relax. Politicians should avoid reckless, unnecessary talk that doesn't mean anything," he said.

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